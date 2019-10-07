Aerial occupation enters eighth week

Ruby Oliver-King from Bellingen in one of the solar powered platforms.

Ruby Oliver-King from Bellingen in one of the solar powered platforms.

AN aerial occupation designed to save native forests from logging near Bellingen has entered its eighth week.

The sophisticated operation consists of a series of solar powered platforms inside a proposed native forest logging compartment in the Kalang River headwaters.

The NSW Forestry Corporation has been planning logging in the area for some time now but it’s not clear when it will begin. The majority of the work to date has been road clearing for access when logging in the Upper Kalang does takes place.

“The intention is to commence harvesting later this year although the actual start date will depend on many operational factors and is not known at this time.” a Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesperson said recently.

Protesters have demonstrated outside the Forestry Corporation office in Coffs Harbour, and taken up residence in the forests, calling on NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean to put a halt to the proposed operation.

Protesters outside the Forestry Corporation office in the Coffs Harbour CBD in July.

A number of protesters, including 28-year-old environmental scientist Ruby Oliver-King who grew up in Bellingen, has established an aerial blockade in order to directly prevent trees from being cut down.

“We need to move towards sustainable forestry by creating well managed plantations on old pasture land. We cannot afford to lose any more native forest, especially functioning ecosystems such as the Kalang Headwaters which is a refuge for threatened species and is situated on steep ridge lines with catastrophic erosion impacts for sensitive waterways,” Ms Oliver-King said.

“In a time of drought and water shortages it’s ridiculous not to prioritise the health of our water catchments.”

She has been joined by Sydney-based climbing arborist Kailas Wild and together they’ve vowed to continue their vigil until the forests are saved.

“The conservation of Australia’s most iconic species should not be a partisan issue. NSW

Environment Minister Matt Kean has the power to give these forests and the koalas that inhabit them the protection they need to avoid extinction in NSW,” Mr Wild said.

“If he has any ethical standing, he will act immediately before forestry destroys this critical habitat.”

He says the recent bushfires in the region have increased the need for the forests to be protected.

The pair of tree-sitters are using social media to share their experience and to advocate for the

permanent protection of Kalang’s native forests. You can follow their journey on Instagram via their page @KalangForestRescueStation.