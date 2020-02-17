Cull avoids one of the park’s ‘most destructive’ pests

The culling program will target pigs, goats, deer, as well as foxes and cats but not horses. WARNING: Graphic image within story.

CONSERVATION groups have slammed an aerial culling program set to begin in the Guy Fawkes National Park this week.

The program will target pigs, goats, deer, as well as foxes and cats but not horses.

"The NSW government cannot announce the state's biggest pest control plan and then leave feral horses out of the picture. They are one of the state's most environmentally destructive pest animals," Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox said.

He says the feral horse population in many parks across NSW has skyrocketed.

"Feral horses are eating and trampling habitat desperately needed by our starving native wildlife suffering in the aftermath of the bushfires, we must stop our national parks being taken over by these pest animals."

Keith Muir, director of prominent environment group Colong Foundation, saw the suffering of these horses first hand during a three-day visit in the aftermath of the Bees Nest Fire.

Across approximately 36km he found three dying, 28 dead and 212 emaciated, starving horses.

"I didn't see one kangaroo, horses dominated the landscape," Mr Muir said.

"This is no way to manage a park - it's just not right. Horses are completely eating the place up and really doing damage to the structure of the park leading to soil erosion.

"If you lose the soil, you lose the park. It's a pretty dire situation and it's evolved out of bad political decision making over the management of feral horses because people have pressured government not to control horses and it is a mistake. We need to control them effectively."

The Colong Foundation noted it is now almost 20 years since an aerial horse cull shot 606 horses over three days in the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Andrew Cox, chief executive of the Invasive Species Council, said horse numbers in the park dropped to about 100 after the culling but had since soared, and likely reached about 2000 prior to the fires.

Animal welfare experts rate aerial shooting, if carried out properly, as the most humane control method for feral horses. This can be supported by ground shooting and trapping depending on the terrain and access.