Advocating for wounded veterans

IT'S Mental Health Week and Coffs Harbour man Jamie Collins is urging the community to spare a thought for returned service men and women.

Mr Collins is the founder of Wounded Warriors 4 Wounded Warriors, Veterans Disability and Wounded Association Incorporation of NSW.

He is a former Infantry Platoon Sergeant and has been advocating for veterans' welfare for many years.

"I come from a long military family history. I have seen the impacts of war and military service upon my families and my peers over many generations and I developed a vested interest in veterans' welfare early in life as a result,” Mr Collins said.

Mental Health Week is an annual, national event that aims to improve community awareness and interest in mental health and wellbeing. World Mental Health Day is marked every year on October 10 and to coincide with this Mr Collins and fellow volunteers will be selling ANZAC Ribbons outside Woolworths from 10am to 3pm.

The lapel badges can also be purchased online or from the Coffs Harbour Legacy

Shop.

"The ANZAC Ribbon is many things to many people, just as the word ANZAC is, but the ribbon is also a very deep symbol for many disabled, injured and wounded warriors,” Mr Collins said.

"The highest honour or gesture of friendship that an ANZAC can give to another ANZAC is a sprig of our national flower, the wattle, or an ANZAC Ribbon.”

The badges are made by disabled, injured and wounded veteran volunteers who receive no remuneration and do it simply to raise awareness and funds to achieve better welfare outcomes for returned service men and women.

"I have found that a tool that raises awareness can save more people in one day than I can ever hope to achieve in a life time,” he said.

The Australian Government's Institute of Health and Welfare has found that ex-serving men aged 18-29 have a higher suicide rate compared with Australian men of the same age.