Advocates help farmers debunk 'animal cruelty' website

DATA BASE: Aussiefarms.org.au is calling for activist to collect evidence of animal abuse at farms across the country.

FARMERS with properties were listed on anti-farming website Aussiefarms.org.au are encouraged to contact Meat and Livestock Australia or the National Farmers Federation for help.

The two advocacy bodies created information packs to help landholders get their properties removed from the database, which calls for anti-meat activists to trespass and collect images of suspected animal cruelty.

NFF said it was deeply concerned that personal details of individual properties were featured on the controversial site - given that many of these farms were also family homes.

Trespassing on farms or entry without prior permission presents a substantial biosecurity risk that could be detrimental to the health and well-being of livestock, it also presents a safety risk for farming families and their employees.

Aussie Farms released an interactive online map claiming it contained the exact locations of thousands of farms and abattoirs and includes photos, videos and documents.

The locations mapped are not limited to red meat and cover all types of agricultural industries as well as the pet industry.

MLA and NFF have standardised letters farmers can email to Aussie Farms to have their property unlisted, along with complaint submissions they can post to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud lent his voice to the calls to shut down the website.

"This website is irresponsible at best," he said.

"Putting the locations of farms online could be creating an attack map for activists. This will potentially result in illegal behaviour by activists."

Mr Littleproud will write to the Charities Commission and ask it to revoke the charity status of Aussie Farms.

He will also write to the Attorney General and ask him to consider if the Information Commissioner can investigate whether publication of addresses online breaches privacy rights; whether the purpose or intent of publishing the addresses is to encourage a breach of law, and seek advice on possible law reform to prevent this occurring in future.

"The publication of home addresses of our farming families is despicable and I won't stand for it," he said

"This is the age of the internet and we need modern laws which deal with that."

For access to the MLA letter packs click here.