Advocate welcomes new leadership

Longserving Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Manager Kath Tucker has been appointed as The Advocate's new General Manager.

Longserving Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Manager Kath Tucker has been appointed as The Advocate's new General Manager. Trevor Veale

KATH Tucker has been appointed as the General Manager of The Coffs Coast Advocate, after 27-years media sales experience in Coffs Harbour.

Kath has built a strong reputation as a professional, motivated and successful leader in the community delivering outstanding results for The Advocate.

"Kath has a deep understanding of the local media landscape in Coffs Harbour and is ideally placed to lead our print and digital business into the future," News Regional Media's Northern New South Wales General Manager Rod Harris said.

The Advocate is increasing its online advertising opportunities in 2018 through the digital sales program NewsXtend.

This adds to the Advocate's strong online news growth that sees more than a million unique page views online every month.

The Coffs Coast Advocate print model sees 62,000 papers home delivered mostly free every week.

"With over 110-years in the marketplace, The Advocate remains the voice of the community, engaging our readers in print and online," Ms Tucker said.

The Advocate's events marketing initiative Harbour Club has also proven a big success.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley was the recent guest with body language expert Alan Peace to appear in May.

Harbour Club has raised $40,000 for local charities.