Advocate hosting Bonville golf day

BUSINESS confidence is high and so too will be the hopes of teams competing in the Coffs Coast Advocate client golf day when it 'swings' into gear tomorrow.

Bonville Golf Resort will welcome more than 80 golfers representing local businesses from 11.30am.

Players will tee off in an 18-hole, 4-man Ambrose contest that will begin in a shotgun start following a BBQ lunch prior to play.

The field will see some fresh new faces in 2017 which is sure to shake up the competition.

Players will enjoy post golf drinks and canapes during a presentation in Bonville's main functions area where the opportunity to win prizes including advertising vouchers are on the table along with a selection of other prizes from businesses sponsoring the event.

"I can't wait to visit Australia's Favourite Golf Course, It's sure to be a fantastic day of competition," event organiser and Regional General Manager at APN News & Media Steve Bowden said

Prizes for nearest the pin and longest drive are up for grabs in a competition sure to test the skill of many of the sharp shooters.

The day is a chance for local operators to network and connect with others, creating opportunities to drive the local economy.