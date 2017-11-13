Advice for the owner of an anxious dog

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training. Rachel Vercoe

Question: I had a pond in my backyard with lots of frogs in it.

One particular big green one would cling just out of reach on the colour bond fence and my two little dogs would bark at it.

One night the barking was driving me crazy so I shut the glass door which blocked the doggy door in the screen door.

Sophie, a Shoodke, heard the frog and bolted through the doggy door but with the glass door closed.

She bounced back off it and it took four months of training to get her to use the doggy door again.

Now she constantly pushes her tongue in and out unless I say 'don't lick'.

Any advice you could give to fix this problem would be appreciated - Trish Welsh

Answer: I suggest that Sophie may be suffering from anxiety or even PTSD due to 'the frog incident'.

Tongue flicking is one of the many behaviours a dog may display if stressed or anxious.

Firstly, ensure you only react to Sophie if she is being calm, not when she is licking.

When she is lying down or sitting, reinforce the behaviour with calm praise or a treat.

You should also provide her with lots of enrichment, things to keep her mind busy other than her normal toys.

Exercise is also a very effective form of enrichment.

Try to provide Sophie with three different types of enrichment every day.

Teach Sophie to focus on you by holding a treat to her nose and then bring it to your face while saying 'look'.

As she looks up at your face, praise and reward with the treat.

Hold her gaze for longer each time before rewarding.

This training will help to break the anxiety circuit that is whizzing around in her head.

If there is no marked improvement in three months, you may want to investigate chemical intervention such as appeasement pheromone collars or a drug prescribed by your vet.

You may also want to get your vet to do a neurological assessment on Sophie just in case.