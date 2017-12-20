Advice for motorists on how to beat the bowser

DO RESEARCH: Before filling the tank at Christmas it's wise to check out online petrol prices at home or away.

PREDICTING what price will be on the sign boards at service stations over the Christmas holidays is like looking into a cloudy crystal ball according to a leading Coffs Coast retailer.

"To be honest, I have no idea what the price per litre is going to be,” he admitted.

"There are so many factors involved in sending the price up or down but what the public now has to help them plan when to buy petrol are websites that tell them how much and where.

"There are others to explain why the prices change and what are the cause factors and I recommend checking them out.”

The most popular site is FuelCheck run by the NSW Government with an app to download for drivers on the move.

"Every retail outlet in the state is listed with the price notified in real time,” the retailer said.

"By law I have to notify them before I change my price for any type of fuel and there are fines for any service station that doesn't comply with the regulations.

"What I suggest is motorist look at it to get up to date pricing and if they are going to be away, check the destination and places along the way to do a comparison.

"If you wish to learn more about how the price is calculated, have a look at the Australian Institute Of Petroleum (AIP) website to see how the calculations are done.

"AIP publish comprehensive market prices on a daily and weekly basis to help the community follow and understand the key market and other factors influencing fuel prices in Australia.”

Meanwhile, analysis on metropolitan quarterly trends done by comparethemarket.com.au suggests motorists hold off filling up the tank until closer to Christmas as petrol prices have begun to ease in most cities.

Prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne are on the way down.

While prices are going down in Adelaide and Perth, they may begin to rise at Christmas.

In Canberra, prices are expected to remain high.