Zoe and Ben Green with Fish the bird.
Adventures of a flying fish with a love of chips

17th Jan 2019 1:30 PM
WITH a name like Fish, this little conure was always destined to turn heads and his latest adventure has made sure of it.

An escapade saw Fish fly 5km from west Coffs to the Jetty area and wind up in the most ironic place. A fish and chip shop.

Fish was spooked when being moved to his outside cage, leaving his family, Zoe Green, her husband Ben and two children in a panic.

After door knocking, searching nearby trees and calling to him, Zoe took to Facebook in hopes of finding their beloved pet.

With over 200 shares of the post, three days after disappearing, Fish was found behind a deep fryer at Minato Seafood.

"It was ironic because in the Facebook post, I said something about Fish being out in the wild and not realising there's no spaghetti bolognaise or hot chips out there amongst the trees because he loves them,” Zoe said.

"The man who found Fish from Minato Seafood went over to the carnival guys because they have birds and asked if it was theirs, they said no and gave him a box and seed.

It didn't take long for Fish to make an impression on the family who found him but the Greens and their other conure Jenga were relieved to have him home.

As a special treat to celebrate his return, Fish enjoyed a delicious meal of his favourite spaghetti bolognaise.

