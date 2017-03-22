Adventurers rowing from Singapore to New Zealand to stop in Coffs

PADDLING ON: Charlie Smith and Grant 'Axe' Rawlinson arrive in Darwin aboard the Simpson's Donkey.

TWO brave adventurers have battled the wild waters from Singapore to Darwin in the middle of cyclone season, and will now head to Coffs Harbour.

Former Darwinite, captain 'Axe' Rawlinson, and first mate Charlie Smith are travelling 12,000km from Singapore to New Zealand.

Mr Rawlinson, who docked at Cullen Bay about 10am yesterday, said today was day 78 of their cross-continental journey.

"I'm doing this incredible journey simply for the sake of adventure,” he said.

"Timor to Darwin was one of the biggest risks of the journey ... there's such a high probability of failure.”

On the boat, called Simpson's Donkey, the duo rowed in one-hour shifts during the day, and two-hour shifts at night.

"Waking up at 2am in the morning, sleep-deprived, putting on your wet clothes, is one of the biggest mental challenges,” Mr Rawlinson said.

The team will now cycle for 45 days from Darwin to Coffs Harbour then paddle another 60 days to New Zealand.