Adventurer up against rough coastline and ships

HEADING HOME: Kiwi Grant Rawlinson has set off for New Zealand on row boat Simpson's Donkey.

DARING Kiwi Grant 'Axe' Rawlinson took to the sea today for the last leg of his epic human-powered venture from Singapore to New Zealand.

Under the grey skies, he set off from the Coffs Harbour marina and pushed through the swell at the entrance of the harbour at 7am.

Grant, who now calls Singapore home, has spent the past 10 days in Coffs waiting for a break in the weather to set off to his country of birth.

On his blog, Rowing from Home to Home, Grant wrote the biggest danger he would face in his first week would be the rugged coastline of east Australia and busy shipping channels.

Instead of heading directly east, Grant is row south "to dodge weather systems and remain safe”.

Earlier this year, Grant rowed from Singapore to Darwin and then cycled from the Northern Territory to Coffs Harbour.

On shore, his last words were to his wife Stephanie and two daughters.

"Leaving behind Stephanie and the girls has always been the hardest part of this entire expedition. Much harder than the rowing or cycling,” he wrote.

You can track Grant's progress in real time on his blog.