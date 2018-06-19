Adventure park to open next week

TreeTop Coffs Harbour will officially open to the public on Monday, June 25.

TreeTop Coffs Harbour will officially open to the public on Monday, June 25. Contributed

THE TreeTop Adventure Park based in Coffs Harbour will officially open to the public next week.

More than 100 elevated obstacles have been constructed throughout the Orara East State Forest at Sealy Lookout, including ziplines, rope ladders, tunnels and cargo-nets, in a bid to establish more eco-friendly tourist attractions in the region.

Built in the canopies of the trees, visitors aged three years and above are able to use the courses which are graded in terms of difficulty.

Former Coffs Coast resident Troy Martin, who is experienced in sports program management, has taken on the position as park manager.

"I'm really excited to return to the beautiful Coffs Coast with my family, after years in Sydney, and to get behind the ropes, literally, of this thrilling new adventure experience,” he said.

A total of 20 applicants for casual instructor position are undergoing interviews and training ahead of the opening.

Mr Martin said that as the park grows there are set to be regular opportunities to apply for positions, and staff receive specific training adapted to the operation of the park.

"It's a really hands-on experience both for the instructor and the participants, and we're excited to be recruiting from the fantastic local talent we've seen so far,” he said.

The park is accessible to people with a range of physical, sensory and mental abilities and instructors can provide advice on the most appropriate courses and safety requirements.

TreeTop Coffs Harbour will also offer to play host to groups including corporate groups, birthday parties and school excursions.

The park will open on Monday, June 25 and will be open seven days a week. Pre-bookings can be made.

For more go to www.treetops.com.au.