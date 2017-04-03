Adults not eating enough vegies faced with bare shelves

No fruit and vegetables available in Coles after flooding prevents food trucks.

A STUDY by the CSIRO has revealed four out of five Australians aren't getting enough fruits and vegies in their diet. Meanwhile local grocery shoppers were faced with the ironic predicament of bare fresh produce shelves over the weekend.

A snap from Coles in Coffs Harbour on Saturday revealed a startling lack of fruit and vegies available as the recent floods have prevented food trucks from getting through to the area.

This has rather ironically coincided with the CSIRO study released today which surveyed 145,000 adults and found 15 percent of men and 24 percent of women were getting their recommended two fruits and fuve vegetables a day.

It all comes down to a matter of convenience revealed research director Professor Manny Noakes to ABC News.

"If you go out to eat, as many people do for many meals, you don't find that you get as many vegetables that you would need for a healthy diet,” said Prof Noakes on ABC News.

"It's not just what people do at home, it's the availability outside the home and so I think there is a lot more opportunity for a bit of innovation in providing fresh fruit and vegetables.”

The study found men and the unemployed had the lowest levels of fruit and veg in their diet.