Miles more smiles ahead for Gai at Randwick

Gai Waterhouse has a remarkable record in big races at Randwick. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

BIG Randwick miles and Gai Waterhouse go hand-in-hand and co-trainer Adrian Bott wants to be a part of that on Saturday.

The pair has Arbeitsam and Siege Of Quebec lining up in the $1 million Group 1 Epsom Handicap (1600m), and Sedanzer is a congtender in the $750,000 Group 1 The Metropolitan (2400m).

Waterhouse has won seven Epsom Handicaps and eight Metropolitans on her own.

"I need to get one now," Bott said on Tuesday.

"Gai's got a proven method of preparing these horses to have them peaking on the big day so it gives me confidence.

Trainer Adrian Bott is eyeing off a big Randwick mile victory he can call his own. Picture: AAP Image

"I feel we've got the right horses who have had the right campaigns, so hopefully they can add to Gai's record."

Arbeitsam (15) and Siege Of Quebec (14) have both drawn a touch awkwardly but the Randwick mile start should give jockeys Tim Clark and James Innes plenty of time to find a suitable position.

"They've drawn out wide but have the tactical speed to put themselves up on the pace so I'm not too concerned with the wide draws," Bott said.

Arbeitsam and Tim Clark will team up to tackle the Epsom mile on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image

"Arbeitsam is a horse that does well with racing and he's had a couple of runs under his belt and looks spot-on going into the race.

"Last time we saw him under these conditions we saw him run third in a Doncaster, so the track, distance and handicap conditions means he's well placed."

Bott had a slight leaning towards Siege Of Quebec as the stable's best hope on the day. He comes off an impressive win over Pierata in the Group 3 Bill Ritchie Stakes (1400m).

"I think you can take full confidence in Siege Of Quebec going into the race," Bott said.

"Put a line through one bad run where he failed in heavy conditions (two starts back) and look at his other two runs this preparation which have been excellent.

"He was (explosive) last start so you can take confidence that he's going into the race at his top level and the mile will really suit him."

Jockey Tim Clark rides Sedanzer to victory in the Brisbane Cup at Doomben. Picture: AAP Image

Sedanzer will come out of barrier five in The Metropolitan and her form has been mixed this preparation since her win in the Group 2 Brisbane Cup (2200m) in the winter.

But the stable's plans have been to have her peaking third-up.

"Sedanzer has a turn of foot, which is a big advantage in any race," Bott said.

"She's proven she can stay after winning the Brisbane Cup. He was great first-up and was probably a bit flat second-up when she got exposed early."

"She's bounced back really well and will appreciate 2400m. With the kinder draw she can sit a bit closer in the run which suits her."