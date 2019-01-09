Menu
‘Adored son’ to be farewelled after drug overdose

by Chris Clarke
9th Jan 2019 2:29 PM
A FUNERAL will be held next week for a 22-year-old Brisbane man who overdosed on a drug at a New South Wales music festival late last month.

Joshua Gerard 'Bobby' Tam died after taking a suspected cocktail of ecstasy and alcohol at the Lost Paradise music festival at Glenworth Valley, near Gosford, on December 29.

He will be laid to rest at the Marist College Gymnasium at Ashgrove, in Brisbane's inner north, from 10am on January 18.

Josh Tam died from a drug overdose after attending the Lost Paradise Music Festival at Glenworth Valley, near Gosford. Picture: Facebook
"Adored son of John and Julie, loved bruh of Dom and Em. Favourite uncle to Livvy Belle, cherished grandson of Gerard and Dorothy Barry, Marlene and Jim. Beloved nephew and cousin of the Tam and Burton clans," a funeral notice in The Courier-Mail read on Wednesday.

"Family and friends are all invited to celebrate Joshua's life."

Mr Tam's death has prompted a debate about whether "pill testing" kits should be introduced at music festivals to give users an idea of how safe their drugs are.

