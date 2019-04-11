Adorable messages from kids to soldiers

ALL SMILES: Emmerson is all smiles while creating a care pack for Australian soldiers at Rainbow Station in Casino.

"THANK you for keeping us safe."

This sweet message, among others, have been sent to Australian soldiers deployed overseas in time for Anzac Day by local children.

Children at Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino and Sandcastles Early Education Centre in Evans Head have been busily preparing care packages, which include goodies such as Tim Tams and toiletries, to make life a little bit easier for troops serving overseas.

Rainbow Station and Sandcastles' licensee Liesl Pyke-Nott said the centres decided to take part in Engadine RSL Sub-Branch's national care package drive as many of the centres' families know someone who has served in the military.

Rainbow Station director Caitlin Pyke-Nott said the day care centre was given a list of proposed supplies to include in the care packs by the sub-branch, but the children went "above and beyond" to customise each individual box.

"We started to gather supplies to include in the care packs and the children were all very excited and super on-board. They wrote letters to the soldiers saying thank you and put in some of their artworks for them to enjoy," she said.

"They even went ahead and decorated all of the boxes so each of them were very special for each individual soldier."

Ms Pyke-Nott said the children also decided to include two envelopes in the box, one so the soldier could write to their family, and another pre-addressed envelope for if the soldier wanted to respond to the centre.

She said Rainbow Station created 20 care packages, while Sandcastles created 15 packages.

Brad Copelin, an Afghanistan veteran with over 24 years of Army service, is organising the drive and said this year's response has been great, with more than 285 schools and day care centres getting involved.

"We have kids all around the country taking the time and effort to show they are thinking of their fellow Australians and really respecting the sacrifice our troops are making to serve their country," he said.

"It really means a lot when you are deployed overseas to receive a package from Australia and know people are thinking of you."