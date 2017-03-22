29°
Adios Miss Cha Cha's

Wendy Andrews
22nd Mar 2017
IT SEEMS we have had our share of tacos and enchiladas. The mariachi music has stopped and Miss Cha Cha's Mexican restaurant has hosted its last salsa night and served its final plate of nachos dripping in cheese.

Located inside the Coffs Hotel the empty space is now being used as a function room.

"At the moment we are offering the space for people to book for their functions and we can decorate it to suit," Coffs Hotel publican Marty Phillips said.

"It's ideal for family events like birthdays or wedding anniversaries. We even have the Nana Glen cricket presentation coming up in that room soon."

While it is sad to say "adios" to a local business, it does present an opportunity for some one else to follow their dream.

"We are looking for ideas for this space," Marty said.

"It has use of the kitchen facilities, toilet facilities and has a separate entrance facing West High Street. If you have an idea you would like to discuss for this space, we would love to hear from you."

Is this your next business venture? Call Marty or Donna at the Coffs Hotel on 6652 3817.

