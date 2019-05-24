Adequate nutrition for seniors

SOMETIMES, it takes a near tragic accident to give incentive to a service providing help to people in need.

When a business associate was released from hospital following an accident, Jack Barker provided meals to assist with his recovery and has continued to do so for more than 20 years by creating a business to provide the service to others.

Tender Loving Cuisine (TLC) Australia Pty Limited is an organisation offering nutrition solutions for seniors with Care Packages or NDIS meals by providing home delivered nutritious ready meals.

Through Care Organisations, TLC help seniors with healthy home style meals they can enjoy when they need assistance with food preparation.

They provide meals to cater for all needs including diabetics, gluten intolerances, heart problems and low salt meals.

The service was recognised by a senior professor who saw the benefits for their patients discharged from hospital and a formal agreement with NSW Health was made in 1995.

"Care Organisations consider delivered meals more economical for their customers because a weeks supply can be considerably less costly than staff preparing meals for a week," Jack Barker said.

TLC deliver to over 3,200 suburbs weekly in NSW, VIC, ACT and QLD with experienced staff providing appropriate meals for individual situations.

Jack said the large not-for-profit Care Organisations and NDIS Providers have contracts with TLC to provide meals to their customers and as NDIS funding increases, many other providers may find this concept a valuable solution to improving the nutrition of their clients.

The mission of TLC is to not only continue their home delivery of healthy meals to seniors, but to include assisting NDIS participants unable to prepare meals themselves and wish to retain their independence with the support of TLC meals.

For more information, call TLC on 1800 801 200 or clientservices@tlc.org.au