Adenbrook Homes $10,000 donation to breast cancer research

Niki Whelan, New Homes Consultant from Adenbrook Homes Coffs Harbour with breast cancer survivor and new home owner Jane Young of Emerald Beach.

ADENBROOK Homes Mid North Coast is currently on a mission to raise awareness and much needed funds for breast cancer research.

With 50 women diagnosed every day, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Australia and the Adenbrook Homes team want to help find a cure.

Having personally been impacted by breast cancer the cause is close to the heart of the Adenbrook team and their efforts to raise $10,000 across August and September.

Business owner, Matt Morris says "we are always focused on how we can engage with the community and help those around us.

"When you consider how many lives are impacted by breast cancer every year, it was an easy decision for us to immerse ourselves in this fundraiser."

The Adenbrook Homes Mid North Coast team have called on their past clients for support to raise the much-needed funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The team have requested past clients display a sign promoting the partnership between Adenbrook Homes and the National Breast Cancer Foundation at the front of their property and for every sign, they will donate $50.

Every sign displayed throughout August and September brings the team closer to their goal of $10,000.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation opened their doors in 1994 and has since raised over $171 million to fund an incredible 534 breast cancer research projects across Australia.

This has led to the development of new treatment outcomes, diagnostic tools and approaches to improve the quality of life of those affected by breast cancer.

The NBCF is 100% community funded with no government support, so the Adenbrook Homes team understand that we need to come together to continue to fund this research if we are going to achieve the goal of zero deaths.

Matt Morris and his team hope this campaign will not only raise funds for the NBCF but also raise awareness about breast cancer.

While the incidence of breast cancer has increased in recent years, the five-year survival rate has increased to 91% over the last 25 years and much of this progress is thanks largely due to research.

The more Australians that donate to research, the more likely we are of achieving the goal of zero breast cancer deaths by 2030.

Adenbrook Homes is a national franchise network of new home builders servicing the Eastern Seaboard of Australia.

Having been in business since 2001 and building over 10,000 homes in that time.

The Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour franchises have been delivering superior builds and exceptional customer service since opening in 2009.