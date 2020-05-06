Adele stuns fans with latest snap

Visitors to Adele’s Instagram page today were stunned by the singer’s latest picture, with the star’s new look simply jaw-dropping.

Adele has been sporting a dramatic new look for months now, but no blurry paparazzi photo or spirited party selfie has captured her transformation quite like her latest Instagram post.

The star - who is celebrating her 32nd birthday in chic style despite COVID-enforced isolation - blew fans away with her party-at-home look.

Standing beneath a pink and cream rose adorned arbour, the singer wore a high-necked little black dress with statement sleeves and classic black pumps with her blonde hair out over her shoulders as she grinned slightly off camera.

Fans flocked to the comments to echo the same sentiment: "wow".

Thanking the masses for the "birthday love", the Grammy-winning British artist wrote: "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️."

In her signature cheeky, pithy humour, she added: "2020 okay bye thanks x".

Cue jaw-drop:

Stunned fans praised the star for her incredible weight loss effort, rumoured to be 45kg.

"U look fire wow," one said.

"YESSS MA'AM! I'm shook! I'm glad you felt our love, Queen!," another posted.

"I mean are you kidding me," an awe-struck Chrissy Teigen weighed-in, to which one follower responded: "Right?!? She looks faaaaaabulous!"

Shortly after, close pal Lauren Paul posted another stunning photo to honour Adele's big day.

The photo, taken in Vegas, features Adele pouting in the foreground in a figure-hugging black dress and suede boots, with film director Lauren to the right and fashion designer Nicole Richie and author Jedidiah Jenkins in the background.

The star looks smokin'.

Adele flaunting her trimmed-down figure in Lauren Paul’s Instagram story. Picture: Instagram.

Adele at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2019. Picture: Getty Images.



The mother-of-one unveiled her surprise transformation at Drake's birthday last October, following her split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares seven-year-old son Angelo.

"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Over the Christmas period, pictures surfaced of a trim-looking Adele hanging out with her friends - including Harry Styles - on a beach in Anguilla, in the Caribbean.

And in two of black and white festive snaps on Instagram around the same time, the Hello singer's demure look had some fans likening her to American Horror Story actor Sarah Paulson.

The Rolling in the Deep singer has reportedly stuck to a calorie-controlled diet of 'green juice and 1000 calories-a-day' to achieve her slimmed-down figure.

She also hired a personal trainer to work with her three times a week, according to US Weekly.

The singer's fitness routine includes weekly sessions of cardio and circuit training.

"She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son," a source told the magazine.

"She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."

One thing's for sure: She will be one of the few people in the world to emerge from coronavirus isolation looking fitter.

Originally published as Adele stuns fans with latest snap

The singer at the Oscars in 2013. Picture: Getty Images.