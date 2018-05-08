Menu
Adelaide Thunderbirds vice-captain Chelsea Pitman is looking forward despite her side’s winless start to the Super Netball season. Picture: Calum Robertson
Netball

Winless Thunderbirds looking forward

by Rob Greenwood
8th May 2018 6:11 PM

CHELSEA Pitman says learning from mistakes, not dwelling on them, is the key as Adelaide Thunderbirds look for their first win of the Super Netball season.

The SA club's vice-captain said her teammates were adopting a positive outlook despite their 23-goal trouncing at the hands of premiership favourite Giants Netball on Saturday.

Adelaide was handed a lesson on its home court to fall to an 0-2 record following its opening-round loss to West Coast Fever.

But Pitman said spirits remained high as the Thunderbirds looked to break their duck against fellow winless side Collingwood Magpies in Melbourne this weekend.

"It's only round two, so if we were to be all blue and down about it then we're going to be in for a long season," Pitman said.

"It's just about perspective.

Wing attack Chelsea Pitman in action for Adelaide Thunderbirds. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz
"The Giants are a class act and they are definitely the team to beat this year.

"Hopefully they (Thunderbirds players) would have learned a little bit more come the next round we face them.

"It's just about still having that belief."

Pitman said "treasuring" possession and converting turnovers into scoreboard pressure were key areas Adelaide needed improvement following its back-to-back defeats.

The wing attack said facing a Magpies outfit featuring former Thunderbirds skipper Erin Bell would hold no fear for her young side.

"For me personally I just want to beat Collingwood, it's not about the individual player," said Pitman, of Saturday's Hisense Arena clash.

"But Erin I dare say will really want to get one up on us.

"It's been a six-month pre-season, so hopefully these past two games puts a bit of fire in our belly for us to really take it to them.

"Obviously they have some international superstars, but in the end that means nothing."

 

English international Pitman praised the emergence of Jamaican goal shooter Shimona Nelson, 19, and goal attack Charlee Hodges, 20, so far this campaign.

She said it was up to herself, as well the Thunderbirds' other experienced personnel, to lead from the font.

"I know I need to have a bit more of a calm, cool, collected approach when I'm out there," Pitman, 29, said.

"Obviously I've got quite a few young girls around me, but it's about my experience having to shine through and take a bit of a load off them.

"That's also for the other girls that have played at this level for a coupe of years.

"We need to step up a little bit more and hopefully then bridge the gap for those girls to step up and take it to us."

adelaide thunderbirds chelsea pitman gws giants super netball west coast fever

