Archbishop guilty of sex abuse cover-up
News

Archbishop guilty of sex abuse cover-up

by Ally Foster
22nd May 2018 10:28 AM

THE highest ranking official in South Australia's Catholic Church has been found guilty of landmark charges that he covered up a priest's sexual abuse of altar boys.

The Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Edward Wilson, 67, was convicted this morning in a Newcastle Local Court for the cover up of child sex abuse during the 1970s in NSW Hunter region.

The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP
The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP

Magistrate Robert Stone handed down the verdict following a magistrate-only trial, finding him guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person between April 22, 2004 and January 7, 2006.

The clergyman is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged and convicted of the offence.

 

More to come.

