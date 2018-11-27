Add your event to our 2019 Coffs Coast calendar

Add your market, community event, show or festival to the 2019 Coffs Coast Calendar of Events.

AS locals know the Coffs Coast is a hub of community, cultural and sporting events and we want to get the word out to our visitors and potential visitors far and wide.

To do so The Coffs Coast Advocate is publishing a 2019 events calendar to highlight the many great events that are being planned across the region.

We hope to the spread the word about the Coffs Coast as a tourist destination across our news network's footprint from Darwin to Townsville, Airlie Beach to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, the Gold Coast to the Central Coast and Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and everywhere in between.

As an events city, Coffs Harbour is of course a multiple winner of the globally-acclaimed International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Festival and Event City Award.

Coffs Harbour is known regionally for the diversity of the events it hosts.

These range from the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, to the many Touch Football and Oz Tag Championships, Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival, Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge, the Multicultural Harmony Festival, Woolgoolga Curryfest and Sawtell Chilli Festival.

That's why we see it as important to share the word and ensure we have a comprehensive guide of events to share next year.

p> To have your event featured leave a post below, on our Facebook wall or email us some information and an image to features@coffscoastadvocate.com.au