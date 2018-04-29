Menu
Login
Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific (www.ausflorapacific.com.au)
Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific (www.ausflorapacific.com.au) Ausflora Pacific
Lifestyle

Add flair with striking foliage

by IN MY GARDEN, WORDS: ANGIE THOMAS
29th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

Foliage colour is an easy way to provide long lasting, eye-catching focal points in the garden.

Leucadendrons are very attractive, hardy shrubs in the protea family that are valued for their colourful 'bracts', which are modified leaves that surround a small flower. The range of leucadendrons available is extensive and includes plants with stunning burgundy, red, silver, yellow or lime green colouring.

Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific with striking variegated foliage and beautiful buttery yellow blooms in spring.

Here are some tips to help keep your leucadendrons looking fantastic:

Feeding: Leucadendrons will appreciate a feed at the beginning of autumn and spring with Dynamic Lifter.

Pruning: To keep compact and tidy, prune after flowering.

Vase display: 30-50cm stems can also be used as cut 'flowers' that will last for several weeks. They look particularly beautiful when teamed with proteas in a vase.

floral arrangement foliage gardening leucadendrons plants protea family
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

    Environment YOUNG wedge-tailed shearwaters, or muttonbirds as they're commonly known, that have had issues making their first migration flight are in need of our help.

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:30 PM
    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    Gleniffer protection work about to start

    News From Tuesday the reserves at Gleniffer will close for restoration

    Survey not afraid to tackle suicide tragedy

    Survey not afraid to tackle suicide tragedy

    Health Mental Health Commission launches suicide prevention survey

    TransGrid chopper takes to skies

    TransGrid chopper takes to skies

    News Watch for TransGrid aerial line inspections coming soon

    Local Partners