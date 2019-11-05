Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

MAKING HEADWAY: Concrete was poured over the weekend to build the new communications tower to support Adani's Carmichael Mine and Rail Project.

PROGRESS on Adani's Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin is full speed ahead according to Australian chief executive Lucus Dow.

Following last month's official opening of the Rockhampton Adani Business Centre and the 65MW Rugby Run solar farm near Moranbah, Mr Dow provided The Morning Bulletin with an exclusive update on Adani Australia's efforts towards accomplishing its first coal export in 2021.

CEO Adani Mining Lucas Dow is happy with the progress of the Carmichael Mine project.. Pic Mark Cranitch.

"Things are roaring along well for us on site and construction activity is well and truly moving," Mr Dow said.

"We're very excited to be able to cut the ribbon on Carmichael in 2021."

Mr Dow said there was a range of activities being undertaken to develop the mine located 160km north-west of Clermont.

"There's a whole heap of civil works (underway). We've got graders, dozers and compactors, scrapers, water carts, all that sort of activity ... road construction, earthworks, dam construction, surveying, and geotechnical activities.

"They will really ramp up with us seeing workforce numbers peak in the first half of the next calendar year."

Work at Adani's Carmichael mine has started after it received environmental approvals.

Along the proposed 200km rail corridor, which will connect Carmichael mine with existing rail network and the port at Abbott Point, clearing, grubbing, and fencing are underway.

"The earthworks activity will occur first and foremost," Mr Dow said.

"Those contracts are in the final throes of awarding, in fact a number of contracts are already mobilised there.

Construction activity for Adani's Carmichael Mine and Rail Project was expected to be complete by 2021.

"That work's underway there, so we'll put up the earth works for the rail and the actual tracks are the last thing to go on, which will happen towards the back end of the next calendar year."

On social media, Adani posted recent images of the weekend's concrete pour for the mine project's communications tower.

Adani is seeking expressions of interest from suppliers for the provision of mine access fencing and cattle grids.

SUPPLIER WANTED: Adani Australia is currently seeking expressions of interest from suppliers for the provision of Mine Access Fencing for the Carmichael Mine Project.

For more information and to register your EOI, visit www.adanisupplierportal.com.au

For Carmichael Project employment opportunities, visit - https://www.carmichaeljobs.com.au