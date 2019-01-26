Adani to push ahead despite pending finch review

ROADWORKS at the access road to Adani's Carmichael mine are underway with large earthmoving equipment and workers beginning work on an entrance road.

An Adani spokesperson has given assurances the company has adhered to all necessary legal requirements before commencing the works.

The company also stated local businesses would be engaged to carry out the works on the access road which would allow large machinery and equipment to be easily transported to the site.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the works were permitted under current approvals and would also benefit future mines in the Galilee Basin.

"The road upgrades are an important step to prepare for the construction of the Carmichael Project to ensure larger equipment can be transported to site, and the infrastructure meets future demand for increased traffic," Mr Dow said.

"We're getting on with doing everything we can under our current approvals.

Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan is among those under review by a Stage Government appointed independent panel, which will need to be approved before mining can begin.

"In terms of getting started on the mine, we have submitted our remaining management plans," Mr Dow said.

Mr Dow believes State Government approval is the last piece of the puzzle needed before Adani can go ahead with the Carmichael mine.

"In relation to the approval of these plans and getting started, we have certainty of process and timing at both the Federal and Local Government levels however the Queensland Government has to date been unwilling to commit," Mr Dow said.

"We are simply seeking a fair go from the Queensland Government, as we are committed and wanting to start delivering the 1,500 direct jobs and 6,750 supporting jobs the Carmichael Project will deliver for central and northern Queensland...and employment opportunities for Indigenous people.

"The Carmichael Project represents a real opportunity for regions to share in the benefits and we are ready and able to deliver."

He believes the mine has all of the assurances in place to meet the requirements of the State Government.

"We've proven time and again that our project stacks up economically, financially and environmentally and we're committed to seeing this project through,"Mr Dow said.

"We know there are thousands of job seekers ready to work and it's frustrating when the Queensland Government continues to move the goal posts and make changes at the 11th hour, to what should be standard approval processes.

The Morning Bulletin understands the State Government's review of Adani's Black-Throated Management plan will be completed by late February.