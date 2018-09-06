Adani to face court for alleged Abbot Point breach

THE State Government has confirmed it will prosecute Adani-owned Abbot Point Bulkcoal for an alleged environmental breach that carries a maximum fine of $2.7 million.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch revealed the department will take further action against Abbot Point for unauthorised discharge of sediment water from the Abbot Point coal terminal during Cyclone Debbie.

It is alleged Abbot Point Bulkcoal discharged sediment water from a location called W2 that was eight times above levels authorised by the Department of Environment in the temporary emissions licence granted to the company.

No known environmental impacts occurred as a result of the discharge.

Mackay Conservation Group co-ordinator Peter McCallum welcomed the action, but said the government had taken a long time to act.

The government had until Friday to launch legal action.

"It's very important that the government enforces the laws that they have been saying are the strictest in Australia, if not the world, in order for the public to have any confidence that the environment at Abbot Point and elsewhere is managed properly," Mr McCallum said.

"I think we expected the government to take action much sooner than this."

Adani has categorically denied all charges and will vigorously defend them, a spokeswoman said.

The matter is due to be heard in the Bowen Magistrates Court on October 23.