Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to score a job at Adani’s $2B megamine

by Cas Garvey
4th Dec 2018 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now being called for a variety of roles at Adani's Carmichael mine, which this week secured financial close for its $2 billion development.

The long-waited announcement ended a seven-year struggle for the project which was constantly held up by environmental blocks.

An advertisement being placed in tomorrow's Townsville Bulletin spruiks the opportunities available for jobseekers.

"As we commence the ramp up and construction of the mine, combined with the delivery of a rail line to connect the mine to the Port of Abbot Point, communities like Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bowen and the Isaac region are ideally positioned to receive new jobs and contract opportunities for local workers and businesses," the ad states.

Adani is currently seeking expressions of interest in the following categories:

  • Civil engineering
  • Civil construction superintendents
  • Civil construction supervisors
  • Heavy earthmoving equipment operators
  • Dam engineering
  • Infrastructure construction superintendents
  • Mine engineering - planning
  • Logistics personnel
  • Project administration
  • Contracts management
  • Contracts administration
  • Planning and scheduling
  • Document controllers
  • Health and safety professionals
  • Environmental professionals

To register your interest visit Adani's employment portal or email recruitmentaustralia@adani.com.au.

More Stories

adani editors picks employment jobs mining

Top Stories

    Bypass an election defining issue says Oakeshott

    premium_icon Bypass an election defining issue says Oakeshott

    News The Coffs Harbour bypass will be en election defining issue says Rob Oakeshott as he considers re-entering the fray.

    • 4th Dec 2018 6:30 PM
    Accused allegedly held victim hostage with a knife

    premium_icon Accused allegedly held victim hostage with a knife

    News Robbery and kidnap accused appears in court after extradition

    Beaches under pressure: new policy to guide vehicle access

    premium_icon Beaches under pressure: new policy to guide vehicle access

    News Always a hot topic, cars on beaches, will be on council's agenda.

    Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

    premium_icon Combined schools practise program of Christmas carols

    News School unite to practise for Coffs Coast Carols.

    Local Partners