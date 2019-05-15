Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Adani bid to bankrupt opponent delayed

by Vanda Carson
15th May 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIAN mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard after the election.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Katie Lynch.

Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The case was adjourned for hearing on June 12 after Ming-Jung Hsieh, a solicitor from Taylor David, the firm acting for Adani, told the court that process servers expected to serve Mr Burragubba with a creditor's petition in two weeks.

Ms Hsieh asked for a four week adjournment until June 12 and Registrar Lynch granted the request.

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

More Stories

adani adani coal mine editors picks

Top Stories

    Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    premium_icon Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    News A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

    Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    premium_icon Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    News Independent Rob Oakeshott is the narrow favourite in Cowper.

    FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    premium_icon FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    News HE'LL receive a frosty reception if his heads aren't perfect.

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    News It would have been a risky business to get them up there.