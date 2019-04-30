Adani convoy 'protestors' may have been paid

ANTI-Adani crusader Bob Brown may have paid protest "organisers" more than $30,000 to help his convoy get to Clermont, ground zero for the activism.

The Bob Brown Foundation advertised to hire five "Stop Adani Convoy Rally Organisers" for $36 an hour, three days a week over seven weeks.

It included casual loading and 9.5 per cent superannuation.

The revelation have been swiftly condemned by Adani boss Lucas Dow, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane and Resources Minister Matt Canavan.

Dr Brown took at swipe The Courier-Mail when asked questions about the paid organisers and did not reveal whether donations to his charity paid for those hired.

"We don't pay protesters. We pay fantastic organisers and skilled environmentalists,'' he said.

Senator Canavan, who was at Clermont at the weekend to support mining jobs, said Queenslanders did not like being told what to do by those from outside the state.

"How good is the mining industry at creating jobs? It even creates jobs for green activists,'' he said.

"They are not doing a very good job though given the reception they got in Mackay and Clermont this week. Queenslanders don't appreciate a bunch of foreign funded activists telling us what to do."

Mr Macfarlane said Queenslanders were tired of the Greens "constantly moralising and telling people when they can and can't have a job".

The Commercial Hotel Clermont, during the Protest of the Bob Brown led Anti Adani Convoy, on the Herschel St near the show grounds, Clermont, on Saturday April 27th, 2019. Steve Pohlner/AAP

"This convoy is a joke and has reeked of opportunism and hypocrisy from the start,'' he said.

"It is almost entirely conventional cars and four-wheel-drives, built from steel made from iron ore and coal and powered by petrol and diesel - all provided by the resources industry.

"The convoy participants have been recruited not by volunteers but paid professionals with the clear objective of raising funds for the Bob Brown Foundation."

Mr Dow said people should not be paid to prevent jobs.

"We find it objectionable that there's paid protesters actively seeking to sabotage future long-term jobs for regional Queenslanders and having zero regard for the sustainability of regional communities," Mr Dow said.

It comes as Adani Mining is providing free "Start Adani" supporter packs.

"The support we have received from businesses and individuals across Queensland is hugely encouraging and demonstrates the support for the coal mining and resources industry," Mr Dow said.

Banners, placards, shop window posters, bumper stickers, bunting and T-shirts have been produced and will be available for free for community members to show their support.