Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

by CAS GARVEY
2nd Jun 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERVISORS at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will be earning more than $200,000 a year, as vacancies for the mine are advertised with only one more hurdle to turn on the green light.

Just one of the roles with a $200,000+ yearly salary is a senior early works superintendent, whose responsibilities include "ensuring that 'permit to disturb' for the works being constructed has been issued and all conditions are followed".

Structural supervisors are also needed, providing "safety leadership" and "leadership in environmental compliance" as well as maintaining regular updates and presenting construction progress in review meetings.

Most of the supervisor roles require at least 10 years experience working on large scale civil construction projects valued at $100 million and more.

Engineering roles with Adani are also paying more than $200,000 a year, including a signalling engineer role that requires a bachelor degree but no stipulation for years of prior experience.

One of the roles listed last week is for a senior mine planning engineer based in the Townsville headquarters, with "site based travel as required".

More Stories

adani adani coal mine jobs business editors picks

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    News WHETHER they were close to their big day, or just dreaming of their perfect wedding, a massive crowd attended The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

    Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting in photos

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting in photos

    News PHOTOS of the local horses, trainers and jockeys from Friday.

    ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    premium_icon ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    News Warren Brown tracks down Ivan Milat’s former co-worker