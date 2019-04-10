Scott’s ‘sacrilegious’ putting ploy angers rivals

Adam Scott plans to putt with the flagstick in. Picture: Getty

Adam Scott plans to putt with the flagstick in. Picture: Getty

MASTERS champion Fuzzy Zoeller says it's "sacrilegious" on Augusta's hallowed grounds, but Adam Scott isn't fazed.

Scott says he plans to putt with the flagstick in the hole at this week's US Masters thanks to one of golf's contentious rule changes.

"I mean putting with a broomstick was sacrilegious, too, so that got banned, so maybe eventually they'll ban putting with the flagstick in," Scott quipped of the now-outlawed broomstick putting technique that helped him claim the 2013 green jacket.

"It's been working well for me, so I'll just keep doing it until it doesn't … maybe we'll see it more (this week) because you do get a few more of those fast putts here than some other courses."

Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo said he felt uncomfortable about the new flagstick regulation.

"When I first heard of that ruling, Augusta National was the first place my mind went to and I thought: 'Wow, holing out on 18, the famous putt to win with the flagstick in, that's going to look very different'," Faldo said.

"Quite a lot of the guys believe if it's not a physical aid, it's a mental aid. When I first heard about it, I went out and played, kept the flagstick in and thought: 'Great. It's like having a goalie on your side'.

"We're going to see what the guys are thinking (this week), whether it's going to be an advantage or (not).

Scott putting with the broomstick in 2012. Picture: Gregg Porteous

"Psychologically … I think a lot of guys might use it more uphill, you know. It's slower uphill, obviously, and it really does give you a nice stopper.

"Downhill you've got to hit it the perfect way - having the flag in is not (going to help you). But uphill, if you've got eight footers, I definitely would put it in - definitely.

"I personally think it is an advantage."

Faldo said he remained in awe of Augusta, where he triumphed in 1989, 1990 and 1996.

"There's nothing like this," Faldo said.

"I'm sure we're bias because of golf, but you tell me what sporting event is better than this?

"Especially for a week. You might get amazing matches at Wimbledon … but this, for more than seven days now … you tell me whatever sporting event you can think can top this?"

Adam Scott digs one out of the bunker. Picture: Getty

Inclement weather forecast in the Augusta region this week would "increase" the number of potential winners, Faldo said.

"If it's fresh and it's softer, it just opens the doors up a little bit more," he said.

On the top contenders, Faldo said: "You've got a couple of huge ones: if Rory (McIlroy) wins: grand slam, and that's fantastic, and if Tiger wins my goodness, what is that story going to be?

"It might make the morning papers - for the next three months."

Woods looked sharp playing the back nine on Monday morning with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas, easily reaching both par-5s at 13 and 15 in two.

Jason Day has his eye on a Masters win. Picture: Getty Images

Of Australian hopeful Jason Day, Faldo said: "It's a lot to do with physical for Jason, he played a couple of weeks back at the (WGC-Dell) Match Play and his back tightened up a little, so I'm sure that's his number one goal.

"It's a tough walk, on your feet, up and down these hills … but game-wise he's actually coming around nicely."

This week's Masters field grew to 87 after Corey Connors' shock win at the Texas Open.

Scott has confirmed he will tee it up in this year's Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines on the Gold Coast from December 19-22.