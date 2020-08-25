Acts of generosity and parking hogs get thumbs up and down

FROM acts of generosity to the issue that's never long out of the headlines (the Cultural and Civic Space) these are your Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down for the week:

Mandy Wells - Thumbs Down to Coffs Harbour City Council. It's a pity their singleminded forging ahead with their new offices couldn't be redirected to sorting out the city's waste problem. Pretty awful welcome/farewell to Coffs. The tip should've been relocated years ago and with each passing year of inaction, it just gets worse.

Wendy Sanders - Thumbs Up to Caltex servo on old Bunnings roundabout. Great service with morning coffee especially Farhard and Ali.

Moira Pratt - Thumbs Down to the people that are not permitted, but continually park in the Disabled parking bays and the Emergency Vehicles Only bay on the Big W side at the Plaza.

Evelyn Smith - Thumbs Up to all Allied Health Staff, cleaners and wardies at Coffs Harbour Health Campus who don't get the same recognition as nurses and doctors. A huge shout out to the staff at the Pink Ladies Cafe, staying open seven days a week with little staff. We appreciate you very much.

Michelle Willo - Thumbs Up to all who do their part through the pandemic - we stand together not alone.

Lauren Bertram - Thumbs Down to the elderly man that pulled out right in front of me. Learn to look before emerging.

Brigit Mackenzie - Thumbs Up to the generous stranger who gave my husband (with Parkinson's disease) his iPhone 8 when he was upgrading in the Plaza Telstra Shop.

Michelle Stewart - Thumbs Up to the community disability workers spotted at my local beach regularly. Much laughter and enjoyment had by all. Wonderful to see.

Julee Lyn - Thumbs Down to Hit FM for getting rid of the breakfast show and Ben.