Opinion

Acts of generosity and parking hogs get thumbs up and down

Janine Watson
25th Aug 2020 11:47 AM
FROM acts of generosity to the issue that's never long out of the headlines (the Cultural and Civic Space) these are your Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down for the week:

Mandy Wells - Thumbs Down to Coffs Harbour City Council. It's a pity their singleminded forging ahead with their new offices couldn't be redirected to sorting out the city's waste problem. Pretty awful welcome/farewell to Coffs. The tip should've been relocated years ago and with each passing year of inaction, it just gets worse.

 

WASTE CRISIS: Coffs 'on the abyss'

Cr Rhoades warns real costs could blow out to $130m

 

Wendy Sanders - Thumbs Up to Caltex servo on old Bunnings roundabout. Great service with morning coffee especially Farhard and Ali.

 

Moira Pratt - Thumbs Down to the people that are not permitted, but continually park in the Disabled parking bays and the Emergency Vehicles Only bay on the Big W side at the Plaza.

Evelyn Smith - Thumbs Up to all Allied Health Staff, cleaners and wardies at Coffs Harbour Health Campus who don't get the same recognition as nurses and doctors. A huge shout out to the staff at the Pink Ladies Cafe, staying open seven days a week with little staff. We appreciate you very much.

 

Michelle Willo - Thumbs Up to all who do their part through the pandemic - we stand together not alone.

 

Lauren Bertram - Thumbs Down to the elderly man that pulled out right in front of me. Learn to look before emerging.

 

Brigit Mackenzie - Thumbs Up to the generous stranger who gave my husband (with Parkinson's disease) his iPhone 8 when he was upgrading in the Plaza Telstra Shop.

 

Michelle Stewart - Thumbs Up to the community disability workers spotted at my local beach regularly. Much laughter and enjoyment had by all. Wonderful to see.

Julee Lyn - Thumbs Down to Hit FM for getting rid of the breakfast show and Ben.

coffs harbour cultural and civic space coffs harbour opinion
