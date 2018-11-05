Naomi Watts to step behind McDonald’s counter

HOLLYWOOD star Naomi Watts is brushing up on her burger-flipping skills and heading to a McDonald's near you.

The Daily Telegraph can exclusively reveal the Aussie actor, 50, is due Down Under next month to step behind the counter as this year's McHappy Day ambassador.

It's quite a step up for Maccas, which has previously relied on slightly less stellar TV and music talents such as Ada Nicodemou, Ryan Kwanten and Ricki-Lee Coulter to front the nationwide charity campaign.

Naomi Watts will head to Australia next month as a McHappy Day ambassador for McDonald’s. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

"As a mum, I couldn't imagine being apart from my kids if they were sick or injured," Watts said.

"Ronald McDonald House Charities keeps these families together when they need it most and I'm honoured to be this year's ambassador.

"I can't wait to head to Australia next month and help McHappy Day raise as much as possible."

It’s not known which McDonald’s location she will be at. But she will likely be flipping burgers, working in the drive-through and behind the counter. Picture: AAP Image/Melvyn Knipe

On November 17, Watts will ask Aussies to spare a couple of bucks and buy a Big Mac to add to the $42 million raised since McHappy Day began in 1991.

Last year, it helped provide more than 300,000 nights of accommodation for over 9000 families with sick kids.

Watts' next big project will be playing Sydney mum Sam Bloom in the film adaptation of her book Penguin Bloom. It tells the story of how a magpie became part of the family after a tragic spinal cord injury left Ms Bloom in a wheelchair.

Dayne Zorko

Queensland sporting stars to join fundraising for sick children

Brisbane Lions player Dayne Zorko and Lachie Neale, Gold Coast Titans player Jarrod Wallace, the Brisbane Bronco's and Little Athletics QLD are among a few joining the community support on the day in raising money for a great cause.

This year, there are now more ways than ever to show your support for Ronald McDonald House Charities including purchasing a pair of McHappy Day Socks, now available at your local Macca's for $5.

With brand new designs to choose from, Aussies looking to show their support will have a choice of Macca's Hearts for the kids and Macca's Hearts or Big Macs in the adult range.

Corporate Socks Day will also be taking place on Friday 16th November, calling on businesses and corporates to do their bit and pull on a pair of McHappy Day Socks for a good cause.

Donations can now be made for McHappy Day at https://www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday

Some of the ways you can show your support for RMHC include:

HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE CAUSE

• Buying a Big Mac from a Macca's near you - $2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities, and for the first time Big Macs will be available all day following the launch of McDonald's all day menu

• Looking the part and picking-up a pair of $5 McHappy Day socks or $2, $5, $10 or $50 Helping Hands

• Making a gold coin donation with one of our Bucket Brigades that will be out in full force on McHappy Day on Saturday 17th November and Sunday 18th November

• Purchasing a 600mL Cool Ridge Water. For the next 12 months, 10 cents from each bottle will go to RMHC

Last year, Ronald McDonald House Charities helped with:

• Providing more than 300,000 nights of accommodation or "bed nights" for over 9,000 families

• Nearly 30,000 families visited our Family Rooms, and 330 were able to use our Family Retreats

• More than 1,300 students were able to be included in the learning program on any given week

Donations fund programs including Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald Learning Program, and the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats.

Generous donations already made have helped fund the successful openings of two new Ronald McDonald Houses at Westmead and Perth, as well as the opening of four new Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Wagga Wagga, Townsville, Newcastle and Perth.