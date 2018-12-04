Strong Aussie women protest for women’s equality

There was a common thread as a host of strong, powerful women gathered to raise awareness of domestic violence yesterday: we need to do more.

High profile actors, models and fashion designers turned out to promote the 2019 Global Women's March - a peaceful protest endorsing equality for women all over the world.

Model and self-confessed disrupter Sarah Jane Adams, 63, felt particularly passionate about the cause saying the world is going backwards when it comes to domestic violence against women.

Sarah Jane Adams is frustrated and angry women with high-profiles must speak on behalf of those who don’t have a voice. Picture: Richard Dobson

"When I was 13 I was in Paris and I witnessed the 1968 student riots and that set a fire in my belly and we are still fighting the same fight today," Adams said.

"It's upsetting, it's frustrating and it makes me angry … we with voices have to speak on behalf of women and people in the world that don't have voices for whatever reason."

Victoria's Secret model Victoria Lee, 28, said: "People need to realise that there is still an issue … it isn't just an old fashioned topic. There's still the glass ceiling and maybe people aren't aware of that."

Heynatz went public with allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour against Craig McLachlan. Picture: Richard Dobson

Actor Erika Heynatz, who went public with allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour against Craig McLachlan earlier this year, said: "Our unified voice has the power to ensure our generation and the next experience the equality they deserve and a life free from intimidation, harassment and violence … Standing together is how we make change and the time is now."

One of the younger supporters 20-year-old YouTube sensation Cartia Mallan spoke of her own experiences with sexism.

Youtube star Cartia Mallan, fashion blogger Carmen Hamilton and TV host, journalist Carissa Walford/ Picture: Richard Dobson

"I've experienced so much sexist behaviour from men and seen it happen to my friends and it still happens every day," she said.

"There is so much more we can do."

On January 20, thousands of people are expected to flood Sydney streets to stand for the equality of women.

The aim is to draw attention to the epidemic of violence against women and urge the Australian government to take action on the issue.