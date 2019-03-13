Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Jack Thompson speaks up for forest conservation.
Actor Jack Thompson speaks up for forest conservation.
News

Actor lends his name to forestry conservation

14th Mar 2019 5:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEGEND of the screen Jack Thompson knows the Coffs Coast well having lived in the region for 50 years.

He also knows just how lucky the mid and north coasts are to today hold some of the most revered stretches of bushland, rainforest and forests on the East Coast.

Making a stand for conservation, Jack has shot a campaign for the North East Forest Alliance entitled #WhoSpeaks4TheTrees.

"We were thrilled when Jack agreed to participate in the series," said NEFA spokesperson Susie Russell.

"Jack is one of many people who want to do what they can to stand up for our planet and stand up for our forests.

"His message is straightforward: It's hard to believe our precious native forests are still being destroyed.

"They are home to wildlife unique in the world.

"They produce oxygen, they store carbon, they produce water and they bring the rain.

"We need to protect our forests for a safer climate.

"Who speaks for the Trees?" he asks, "I do, and you can too."

"We got the idea for the series after re-reading Dr Seuss' The Lorax," Ms Russell said.

"If we leave things to the people making money and operating the machines there will be no forests left. They'll take whatever they can get. They'll take it all.

"We are seeing that in the State forests of our region where the big trees are mostly gone, and they are now coming after the small ones to burn for electricity, while land-clearing is rampant.

"And it's happening around the State, around the country and around the world.

"Forests are disappearing at an alarming rate at the very time we need to protect what's left to save us from the worst effects of climate change," Ms Russell said.

"Jack finishes by encouraging people to follow his example of speaking up for the trees: "It's time to stand up for the forests, now."

coffs coast jack thompson north east forest alliance video #whospeaksfortheforests
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Candidates asked to consider housing crisis

    premium_icon Candidates asked to consider housing crisis

    News Vinnies is urging candidates in this month's state election to outline their plans for addressing the region's affordable housing crisis.

    Farmer says protesters are 'always picking on us'

    premium_icon Farmer says protesters are 'always picking on us'

    News School students wore masks and carried signs.

    Heavy rain, storms to hit Coffs Coast in coming days

    Heavy rain, storms to hit Coffs Coast in coming days

    News Deepening coastal trough brings deluge to east coast.

    Fire sale property was considered a record suburb price

    premium_icon Fire sale property was considered a record suburb price

    News It seemed one lucky local property owner had hit the jackpot