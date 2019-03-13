Actor lends his name to forestry conservation

LEGEND of the screen Jack Thompson knows the Coffs Coast well having lived in the region for 50 years.

He also knows just how lucky the mid and north coasts are to today hold some of the most revered stretches of bushland, rainforest and forests on the East Coast.

Making a stand for conservation, Jack has shot a campaign for the North East Forest Alliance entitled #WhoSpeaks4TheTrees.

"We were thrilled when Jack agreed to participate in the series," said NEFA spokesperson Susie Russell.

"Jack is one of many people who want to do what they can to stand up for our planet and stand up for our forests.

Jack Thompson speaks for the forests: Well known Aussie actor lends his name to North East Forest Alliance.

"His message is straightforward: It's hard to believe our precious native forests are still being destroyed.

"They are home to wildlife unique in the world.

"They produce oxygen, they store carbon, they produce water and they bring the rain.

"We need to protect our forests for a safer climate.

"Who speaks for the Trees?" he asks, "I do, and you can too."

"We got the idea for the series after re-reading Dr Seuss' The Lorax," Ms Russell said.

"If we leave things to the people making money and operating the machines there will be no forests left. They'll take whatever they can get. They'll take it all.

"We are seeing that in the State forests of our region where the big trees are mostly gone, and they are now coming after the small ones to burn for electricity, while land-clearing is rampant.

"And it's happening around the State, around the country and around the world.

"Forests are disappearing at an alarming rate at the very time we need to protect what's left to save us from the worst effects of climate change," Ms Russell said.

"Jack finishes by encouraging people to follow his example of speaking up for the trees: "It's time to stand up for the forests, now."