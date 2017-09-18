25°
Activists waved on trying to question PM over Adani

MOVED ON: Coffs Coast Climate Action Group received only a wave of acknowledgement from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when attempting to question him over the Adani coal mine.
MEMBERS of Coffs Coast Climate Action Group received only a wave from PM Malcolm Turnbull when they questioned him about the proposed Adani mine.

"It's shameful that Mr Turnbull moved his morning tea today... rather than answer questions from the community," group member Liisa Rusanen said.

"I'm here with my 10-year-old son today, who wants to know why half of the Great Barrier Reef is dead, yet the government is still backing a giant coal mine on its doorstep."

The group is planning a giant 'Stop Adani' human sign at Park Beach on October 7 at 1pm, joining other demonstrations around Australia.

