Activists determined Adani mine 'is not happening'

Coffs Coast Climate group held a protest yesterday as part of the 'Stop Adani' campaign.

NORTH Coast activists are determined "Adani's mine is not happening” following the latest news that the building of Australia's largest ever coal mine has been given the green light.

Adani Chairman Guatam Adani announced a final investment decision has been made on the Adani Charmichael coal mine project, which will be built in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, who yesterday held a protest outside Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker's office which saw the arrest of some members, have come out saying the nation-wide 'Stop Adani' campaign are refusing to stand down.

"This announcement is just posturing by Adani. They have not secured financing for their destructive mine. There are still legal hurdles and they are certainly lacking a social licence,” said Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen.

"They are underestimating the massive Australia-wide movement of people ready to do whatever it takes to stop this coal mine, for the sake of our reef, our climate and our way of life.

"The sit-in at Hartsuyker's office yesterday was just the beginning. Adani's mine is not happening.”

The 'Stop Adani' campaign have labelled the investment decision today as a "con”.

Larissa Waters, Queensland Greens Senator, dubbed the announcement as a "PR stunt to squeeze $1bn out of taxpayers”.

On the other hand, supporters of the coal mine are celebrating the thousands of jobs which will become available in central Queensland.