'Terrified' Herbert still stuck on car in CBD

SERIAL protester Eric Herbert has again joined Extinction Rebellion protests in Brisbane's CBD, locking himself to a car near William Street's Tower of Power.

Herbert, who has been attached to the car for more than two hours, has said he was "terrified" and will "probably be in prison" next week.

He says he has denied any financial help from his parents, and when asked whether he was on welfare, he replied he is a "student'.

It came after as many as nine protesters locked themselves to a pink catamaran at a nearby intersecton.

Eric Herbert from Extinction Rebellion pictured outside 1 William St, Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Herbert was arrested after he attached himself to a station wagon with a 'rebel for life' decal on the side. Firefighters have now arrived to help police free him, and another protester from the car.

He said his movement was non-violent but could not speak further as he was under arrest.

However, he has since breached that condition and was ordered to do community service. Earlier, protests were locked on to the pink vessel during peak hour at the intersection of George and Elizabeth streets, with lock-on devices used to keep police at bay until now.

The protesters and the boat have since been cleared from the intersection. All were taken into custody.

Extinction Rebellion SEQ has been livestreaming the activity on their Facebook page.

Extinction Rebellion protesters pictured at the corner of George and Elizabeth streets. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

There is a heavy police presence in the area and it did cause congestion for motorists, with commuters travelling inbound from the south warned to exit from the Riverside Expressway at Turbot or Margaret streets.

There was heavy congestion on the Southeast Freeway back to Upper Mount Gravatt, with a number of bus services also affected.

Congestion on the Southeast Freeway heading into the city. Picture: Alexandria Utting.

Police earlier advisd of additional protest activity at South Bank, at the intersection of Grey and Russell streets.

It is the fourth day of protests by the activists, with dozens arrested so far, and more to come tomorrow.

Transdev buses travelling inbound are on a local diversion and will not be servicing Elizabeth Street, Brisbane City due to a protest rally. Customers will now be set down in Margaret Street.https://t.co/Wq21RDofAu #TLAlert #TL200s pic.twitter.com/baf475NHpM — TransLink (@TransLinkSEQ) 9 October 2019

On Tuesday, a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours, while yesterday another protester blocked train lines for a short period.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she wanted dangerous device ban laws in place before the end of the month.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was not worried if it was a "bad look", insisting critics would have the opportunity to have their say.

"The use of these dangerous devices is not acceptable," she said.

Activists have warned that the William Jolly Bridge will be a key focus of their protests tomorrow morning.