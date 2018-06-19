Menu
Buddy is Pet of the Week at RSPCA Coffs Harbour shelter.
Active dog for an active family

Rachel Vercoe
19th Jun 2018 1:30 PM

HE'S got quite the spring in his jump and Buddy the Australian kelpie is looking for a forever home with one strict requirement, Colorbond fencing.

Buddy is a one-year-old male with high energy who gets on well with other dogs.

He came to the shelter as a stray without much training but is responding well to consistent training.

Buddy is suitable for an active family and requires daily exercise.

For more information on Buddy and other dogs available at the shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

