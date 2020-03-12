Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

PLANS for extensions to a local winery will now be dealt with through the NSW Land and Environment Court.



The development application to expand the restaurant dining areas at Two Tails Winery at Nana Glen has come before Coffs Harbour City Council on a number of occasions.



The matter was once again up for discussion at Thursday night's Council meeting and Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan 'reluctantly abstained' from the discussion, revealing that actions have been taken against her in relation to the matter.



In November last year Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan requested that the development application go directly before councillors.



Development applications are generally determined under 'delegated authority' by senior staff.

A report by council staff recommended it be refused on a number of grounds including unacceptable noise impacts and that it's not compatible with the objectives of the RU2 Rural Landscape zone.



Senior lecturer at the Southern Cross University's school of business and tourism Dr Grant Cairncross addressed councillors in support of the expansion plans.



He described the business as an award winning gem of a tourism and hospitality attraction.



"Can we afford to lose this?" he asked.



Also speaking in favour of the winery's plans on Thursday evening was Terry Crowe.



"Coffs Harbour City Council is bullying and trying to intimidate the operator and owners of Two Tails Winery. Council continues to shift the goal posts of what is and isn't allowed," Mr Crowe said.



"These bullying tactics and tyranny have to stop."



Instead of voting on the recommendation, which was to deny the extensions, an alternative motion was presented to councillors, which was carried:



"That Council note the proponent has commenced proceedings in the Land and Environment Court and resolve not to determine the development application on the basis that it will now be determined by the Land and Environment Court.'