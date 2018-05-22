Action hero Jet Li now unrecognisable

Jet Li in Romeo Must Die. The Expendables 2 trailer

Jet Li in Romeo Must Die. The Expendables 2 trailer

A RECENT photo of Jet Li was widely shared on social media and sparked concern among fans who felt the martial arts legend looked unrecognisable as he continues to battle health problems.

Li, who has appeared in films including Romeo Must Die (2000), Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) and The Expendables series, was photographed visiting a temple in Tibet donning glasses and a shaved head, South China Morning Post reported. The 55-year-old appeared to need assistance while walking.

"He was so active before and now he looks like an old man," one person told the publication.

That’s Jet Li on the right.

Another said: "I couldn't even recognise him."

And one added: "His kung fu is real and his films were great. Pity he's suffering from this illness."

Here's Li at a 2009 event, compared to this latest shot:

October 2009. AFP

Li revealed in 2013 he was suffering from a slew of health issues, including hyperthyroidism, spinal problems and a heart condition. He was first diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010 and took medication to control it.

Li starred alongside the late Aaliyah in the 2000 smash Romeo Must Die.

"Either [I] continue making [action] films or spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair," Li revealed at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Serious injuries he previously suffered to his legs and spine also affected his movement. He said he couldn't stand for a prolonged period of time without hunching.

In the last few years, Li has dedicated most of his time to charity work. A devout Buddhist, Li said his religious belief, meditation and scripture reading helped his condition.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.