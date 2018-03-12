Action for Mid North Coast abuse survivors

FINAL SITTING: The Hon Justice Peter McClellan AM and Justice Jennifer Coate wind up the Royal Commission hearings.

HAVING NSW join the National Redress Scheme (NRS) for survivors of abuse is welcome news to Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

The scheme will cover about 9000 people who were abused in NSW government institutions and paves the way for an estimated 11,000 people who were abused in non-government institutions.

About 1000 people abused in institutions under the Commonwealth's responsibility will also be covered in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

The scheme will launch on July 1 this year and offers access to psychological counselling, a direct personal response from the responsible institution and a monetary payment.

Mr Hartsuyker said people on the Mid North Coast who had experienced institutional child sexual abuse could join the scheme and seek justice.

"For too long child sexual abuse was covered up or ignored by institutions that were supposed to be looking after our nation's children,” he said.

"The NRS is based on the strong belief organisations must take responsibility for abuse that happened on their watch and pay for the cost of providing redress.

"It is critical we are ensuring people who experienced institutional child sexual abuse can access support to help them move forward with their lives.”

Information about the scheme is available at www.dss.gov.au/redress