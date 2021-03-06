ACT NOW: Feral pests set to flourish on Coffs Coast

It’s not just wild dogs in the NSW Government’s sights, with coordinated aerial shoots taking place across the state to reduce the number of feral pigs and deer.

A wet summer on the Coffs Coast has provided ideal breeding conditions for wild dogs and foxes.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh is urging local landholders to be part of a series of targeted campaigns to manage feral pests across NSW, as the 2021 autumn baiting season gets under way.

Mr Singh said a wet summer on the Coffs Coast provided ideal breeding conditions for wild dogs and foxes, so it was critical as many landholders as possible take part in the autumn baiting blitz.

“With our region working towards drought recovery, the last thing we want is for wild dogs to kill livestock and threaten the livelihoods of our primary producers and regional communities,” Mr Singh said.

Wild dogs caught by trappers. Picture: NORTHERN TRAPPING

Mr Singh says wild dogs cause more than $25 million in damage and lost production in NSW every year which is simply not good enough.

“Baiting programs are the best tool we have to combat wild dogs and also foxes, so campaigns like this are crucial to ensuring we knock down numbers and stay on top of the population.

“Last year, the NSW Nationals in Government carried out the largest aerial baiting program this state has ever seen, and it’s important we continue that great work into 2021 to build a safer and a stronger regional NSW.”

In the 2020 autumn baiting program, more than 250,000 baits were deployed on properties across NSW, which covered roughly 2.5 million hectares.

Wild dogs. Picture: INLAND TRAPPING

“We are now offering free online approved training in the use of baits and pesticides, meaning landholders can save valuable time by foregoing face-to-face sessions,” Mr Singh said.

Those looking to take part in feral pest control programs can contact their closest Local Land Services (LLS) office. For more advice and information, or to access the free Vertebrate Pesticide Induction Training, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au.