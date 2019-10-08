ACID TEST: Why the Big Bash is Coffs' chance at redemption

NOT A GREAT LOOK: Coffs Harbour was slammed by national sporting media when a small crowd turned out to the City v Country game in 2013.

OPINION: When the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers come together on January 5 next year in Coffs Harbour, it won't just be cricket nuffies keeping an eye on the game.

You can bet your bottom dollar officials from the NRL, A-League and potentially even the AFL and Super Rugby will be looking on with interest to see how it unfolds.

The Coffs Harbour City Council have busted a gut to ensure the C.ex Coffs International Stadium is possibly the finest in regional NSW.

But their efforts could go to waste if we don't support them in return.

The venue hasn't held a professional mainstream match since early 2017 when the Newcastle Jets hosted Melbourne City.

That night a great crowd of just under 8000 people streamed through the gates.

The last time rugby league ventured here was a City v Country game in 2013, when an underwhelming crowd of 4600 attended.

Ticket prices were blamed for that dismal turnout, the lowest recorded crowd in the history of City v Country.

The NRL has put the pen through our town since that match, perhaps rightfully so.

Instead they've regularly visited other regional cities such as Bathurst, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Orange who fill their grounds to capacity.

When C.ex Coffs International Stadium lights up on January 5 and the national sporting attention is on us, we can't miss our chance at redemption.

With tickets only $44 for a family of four there's no excuses this time.

Let's grab this moment with both hands and keep the big boys coming back.