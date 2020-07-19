Menu
The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test.
Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

Jessica Lamb
19th Jul 2020 9:23 AM
A WOMAN allegedly tried to get out of a breath test and was found behind the wheel more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police pulled over a Volkswagen Golf south along Jonson St, Byron Bay about 12.15am yesterday.

Officers noticed the 31-year-old's eyes were red and glassy, her speech was slow and slurred and her actions were sluggish and clumsy.

When asked to blow into the alcolyser, the woman allegedly blew so softly it was not enough to register a breath sample.

Even after being warned several times, police allege the woman continued to blow softly to try and get out of the test.

The woman finally blew hard enough for a reading when she was told she could be arrested for failing to provide a sufficient sample.

According to police, she returned a positive reading, confirmed at the Byron Bay Police Station as a 0.163 blood alcohol reading at 12.46am.

Her licence was suspended and confiscated and she will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 24.

