Yarroon St.
Yarroon St. Luka Kauzlaric
News

Accused teen stabber sent to mental health service

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Oct 2018 7:41 PM
Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has sent the 18-year-old man accused of stabbing another teenager to a mental health facility to be assessed.

The Kin Kora teen was charged with one count of unlawful wounding after the incident at about 2.15am outside Central Lane Hotel on Yarroon St on October 6.

Police allege the 18-year-old victim suffered a puncture wound to his abdomen and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield represented the teen in court on Tuesday and said the mental health report she received was "very brief" and provided "limited assistance".

She said police accepted the teen had a history of mental illness and asked that the magistrate order further assessment.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella adjourned the matters to October 15 and ordered the teen be transferred to a mental health facility for assessment.

Gladstone Observer

