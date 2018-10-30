Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brent Anthony Culleton
Brent Anthony Culleton Facebook
Crime

Accused steroid trafficking policeman's trial date set

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
29th Oct 2018 4:52 PM

A FORMER Queensland Police officer accused of trafficking steroids in Central Queensland has had a delay in his Supreme Court trial.

Brent Anthony Culleton, who was a detective constable at the time of his arrest, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime, and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Culleton's contested charges were due to go to trial in December however the court heard yesterday the prosecution was waiting for a co-accused to have their matters finalised before starting this trial. The new trial date is January 28.

Another co-accused, Stephanie Alice Rumble, 28, pleaded guilty last month in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to eight supply dangerous drug charges and one of possessing a mobile phone used in drug-related crime.

Rumble was ordered to serve a five-month prison term with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

brent anthony culleton steroids supreme court of rockhampton tmbcourt trafficking drugs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    premium_icon Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    News Sharon Chisolm is a mother-of-two, loving wife and thriving businesswoman - a perfect picture of 'success'. But appearances are only skin-deep.

    Improving shark surveillance

    Improving shark surveillance

    News DO you think more needs to be done to spot sharks on local beaches?

    Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    premium_icon Man faces court over alleged rape at pub

    Crime Beer garden chat between two men crucial to rape case

    Local Partners