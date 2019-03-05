Alleged stalker says cops don’t want him to have a ‘relationship’

AN ACCUSED serial stalker extradited from NSW after failing to appear in a Brisbane court has claimed Queensland police do not want him to have a "relationship" with anyone.

John Howard Amundsen, 53, fronted the Southport Magistrates Court today after being arrested at Tweed Heads on the weekend for failing to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court last month.

He is charged with stalking after allegedly tracking down a woman he met at a public library and sending her hundreds of pages of "dream interpretation".

John Howard Amundsen in 2013.

Amundsen appeared in Tweed Local Court yesterday via video link, where he unsuccessfully opposed extradition and applied for bail.

Today, Amundsen appeared in the dock at Southport where he was allowed to represent himself from the bar table after claiming to have hearing issues.

Magistrate Ron Kilner said Chief Magistrate Judge Ray Rinaudo was anxious for Amundsen to appear for his trial on March 14.

Amundsen said he did want to apply for bail, but he asked Mr Kilner to make an order that he not to be placed in solitary confinement.

He claimed he suffered post traumatic stress disorder after being was placed in an isolation cell between 2006 and 2008.

The former schoolteacher was charged with terrorism offences in 2006 after he allegedly stockpiled explosives in his Aspley home.

He denied planning a terror act and the charges were later dropped.

Today Amundsen said he would feel "safer" if he was kept on the Gold Coast or taken to the Brisbane Watchhouse rather than a correctional centre.

Mr Kilner said he had no power over where Amundsen was kept in custody.

Amundsen said "I seem to be in an invidious position" and made an application to appear in front of Judge Rinaudo for a court mention before the March 14 date.

Following a brief adjournment, Mr Kilner said Judge Rinaudo was available on Friday for Amundsen to make an appearance before him.

As he left the courtroom, Amundsen told media in the public gallery: "for the record guys, I think they're trying to stop my rights to having a partner and that's what they have been trying to do for the past 13 years."

Amundsen is charged with stalking a 26-year-old Highgate Hill woman between May and December last year.

He is also facing trial for allegedly stalking a 23-year-old woman he met at Roma St Station in May 2018.