Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cops swoop on man for wearing bikie shirt

by Amanda Robbemond
12th Mar 2019 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED bikie has been charged after allegedly wearing a shirt with the Mongols logo on it in public.

It is prohibited to wear a bikie related item in public.

Earlier today, the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a Merrimac property where they arrested a 28-year-old man.

More Mongols shirts. Picture: supplied
More Mongols shirts. Picture: supplied

Police will allege the man is a member of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Club and was identified wearing a Mongols shirt.

Police also allegedly found steroids and the prohibited clothing at his address.

"The Queensland Police Service adopts a very strong approach to policing the visible wearing of outlaw motorcycle gang 'colours' in all public places," Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson said.

Police arrested a Merrimac man who allegedly wore this bikies shirt in public. Picture: supplied
Police arrested a Merrimac man who allegedly wore this bikies shirt in public. Picture: supplied

"We will continue to be unrelenting in our efforts to use serious and organised crime legislation to disrupt and prosecute members of organised crime syndicates who pose a risk to our community."

The alleged bikie was bailed to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on March 25.

Meanwhile, police have closed a separate two-day operation targeting drug and firearms offences across the Gold Coast and Logan.

Police have raided six homes across the Gold Coast and Logan in a separate two-day operation, finding drugs. Picture: supplied
Police have raided six homes across the Gold Coast and Logan in a separate two-day operation, finding drugs. Picture: supplied

Six homes were raided as part of Operation Quebec Elm, including Ormeau.

Police allegedly seized a handgun, a shortened rifle, methylamphetamine, $12,000 cash, a car alleged to be stolen, as well as other stolen property.

Seven people were charged on 48 offences.

bikies crime editors picks omcg

Top Stories

    Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    News EVERY week we ask our readers to share their best images of the Coffs Coast.

    • 12th Mar 2019 6:30 PM
    NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    premium_icon NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    News Biggest survey in history confirms what many arguably already know.

    Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    premium_icon Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    News A Cowper candidate has entered the weird and wacky political team.

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    Offbeat If you thought the WTF highway signs were a bit risque watch this ..